LORDS OF THE TRIDENT – New Single “Jet Set City” Streaming

Lords Of The Trident, fresh off their acclaimed rendition of Steve Winwood's "Valerie," now unveil "Jet Set City," the fourth single from their upcoming EP, 'V.G.E.P.' This latest release, accompanied by a captivating music video, pays homage to one of the band's beloved video games, Jet Grind Radio.

Frontman Fang VonWrathenstein explains:

"In the early 2000s I bought a used Dreamcast from a friend, and it came with a copy of the game Jet Grind Radio. I couldn't stop playing it! The look, the gameplay, and especially the iconic soundtrack captivated me. It quickly became one of the first games that I ever finished to 100% completion. When we were writing this EP, I knew I wanted this song full of rebellious vibes to be about the street-ruling graffiti gangs of Tokyo-to! It's a bit embarrassing to admit, but in order to shoot the music video I had to slowly re-learn how to rollerblade. I had quite a few painful spills leading up to filming day!"

The EP made its "sudden drop" as an exclusive release for Lords Of The Trident's Patreon supporters. Anyone who pledges $5 or more to the Lords Of The Trident Patreon gets immediate access to download the full EP as well as the band's last four albums, 25+ live albums, 10+ singles, and more.

Tracklisting:

“To Kill A God”

“Master Of Speed”

“Jet Set City”

“Valerie”

“The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee”

"Jet Set City" video:

"Valerie":

"The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee" video:

“To Kill A God” video: