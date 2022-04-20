LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Release “Champion” Video

American heavy metal band Lords Of The Trident have announced the next single from their newly released studio album, The Offering. Fans can check out the new music video for "Champion" below.

Talking about the "Champion" video, vocalist Fang VonWrathenstein comments: "I grew my hair out during the pandemic, and I'm still not quite used to it, so you'll see me accidentally headbanging into an open flame during the first few seconds of the song. I barely noticed! Afterwards, I asked the guys - "Hey, do you smell something burning in here?"

The new album from Lords Of The Trident, The Offering, was released independently on April 1, 2022.

With The Offering finally released worldwide, Lords Of The Trident have spared no time to engage with their fans through a new campaign that puts their loyal supporters first. Last week, at the overwhelming behest of the fans, the band launched a 30-day Kickstarter campaign with the goal of raising the funds to press The Offering on vinyl.

To announce the Kickstarter campaign, the band partnered with self-proclaimed Crypto pioneer 'John Parkingspot IV' to release the video seen below:

The Kickstarter for the vinyl fundraiser (which has already reached its initial goal!) can be found here.

"The first week after we released The Offering was INSANE - we had over 54,000 Spotify streams of the album alone, and the question we kept getting over and over was, 'Can I get this on vinyl??' I'm happy to announce today that we're opening up a Kickstarter pre-order for vinyl copies of the album. We're also offering SUPER soft hoodies, enamel pins, pogs (yes, really!) and more. Check out our announcement video for more info and the link to the campaign!"

Lords Of The Trident have also announced the first wave of their 2022 tour dates. The band's return to live shows this year began with an epic album release show on April 2, where they were joined by none other than Grant Truesdell of Unleash The Archers. See below for the band's upcoming live shows, and expect to hear more announcements very soon.

Dates:

May

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Urban Artifact Brewing

29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

July

28 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam

29 – Duluth – Caddy Shack

August

19 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

Full album:

"Carry The Weight" playthrough video:

"These Tower Walls" video:

"Acolyte" video:

"Charlatan" video:

"Power Of Evil" video: