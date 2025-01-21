LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Reveal How DISTURBED Orders A Coffee (Video)

Metal powerhouse Lords Of The Trident have shared a new clip via their YouTube channel, this time revealing how Disturbed orders a coffee. Enjoy...

Disturbed has announces their 34-date The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour, which will kick off in Nampa, ID on February 25 (full dates below) and is produced by Live Nation.

The tour celebrates 25 years of Disturbed’s seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night will feature two sets of music, opening with Disturbed playing the five times platinum The Sickness in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits.

The first half of the tour will feature support from special guests Three Days Grace, featuring the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener Sevendust, and the second half will feature special guests Daughtry with opener Nothing More.

Tickets and VIP will be available starting with an Artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 15 at 10 AM, local time. Fans have the ability to pre-register for pre-sale tickets here. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 18 at 10 AM, local time here. Dates in the UK and Europe will be announced soon.

Since The Sickness was released in 2000, the album was certified five times platinum by the RIAA, spent a total of 106 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart. Billboard said of the title track upon release: “‘Down With The Sickness’ is, of course, the quintessential Disturbed song, harnessing all the band’s seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It’s menacing, it’s rhythmic, it’s rebellious.”

Tour dates:

February

25 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena*

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

March

2 - Saint Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*

8 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*

12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center*

14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

17 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

19 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell*

21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center^

31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse^

April

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center^

4 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center^

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena^

7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena^

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse^

12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center^

14 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center^

16 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC^

18 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena^

23 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena^

25 - San Antonio, TX - Front Bank Center^

26 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena^

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center^

May

5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^

7 - Portland, OR - Moda Center^

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center^

10 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center^

13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum^

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center^

17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena^

* with special guests Three Days Grace and opener Sevendust

^ with special guests Daughtry and opener Nothing More