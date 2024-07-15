LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Unleash New Single "The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee"; Music Video

Following the announcement of their new V.G.E.P. EP, out on October 1, Lords Of The Triden returns with the second single from the release, "The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee". The new track is accompanied by a music video which is available below.

Frontman Fang VonWrathenstein explains: "This EP is all about our favorite video games, and one of my favorites is a motorcycle racing game called 'Road Rash'. We played it on our weekly Twitch gaming stream for many weeks, and when it came time to choose a character, we of course selected the character with the most Wisconsin street cred: Jon Milwaukee! As we played the game, the chat made up a bunch of lore about our bike-racing character, much of which made it into the lyrics of the game. When we were shooting the video, I knew I wanted to have real-life bikers involved, so I asked a friend to help me make introductions with a local gang. A bunch of cases of beer and a couple of bottles of Costco bourbon later, we had a date set up for the shoot. What I didn't know was that the gang had scheduled a large rally of all of the surrounding gangs to coincide with our filming! We had over 200 bikers at this rally (although unfortunately, a large chunk of them didn't want to appear on camera). We spent the day riding, drinking, and rocking out, and I think we became honorary members of the gang. Well, at least our biker personas did!"

The EP made its "sudden drop" as an exclusive release for Lords Of The Trident's Patreon supporters. Anyone who pledges $5 or more to the Lords Of The Trident Patreon gets immediate access to download the full EP as well as the band's last four albums, 25+ live albums, 10+ singles, and more.

Tracklisting:

“To Kill A God”

“Master Of Speed”

“Jet Set City”

“Valerie”

“The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee”

“To Kill A God” video: