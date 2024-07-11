LORRAINE LEWIS Talks Departure From VIXEN - "It Was Not My Decision To Leave" (Video)

On Sunday, May 26th, Vixen vocalist Lorraine Lewis issued the following statement on social media:

"Vixen Tribe and devoted fans: The band has taken a different direction, and as much as I will miss you please know that more rock & roll from me is on the way! It has been an honor to front the band since that first show in 2019 & I am forever grateful for the opportunity and memories that came with it! I've had the time of my life and have loved rockin' with all of you! I can't wait to rock your faces off again soon cuz trust me babes, I'm not going anywhere!! I love you."

Speaking with Bay Ragni, Lewis opened up about her departure from Vixen. Check out the interview below.

Lorraine: "The bottom line for me, I had the best time. I love the girls. We had an amazing time, we totally kicked ass together. I'm really proud of what I brought to the brand, and I know that I did a great job. No one can tell me that I didn't. It was not my decision to leave, and I do want that to be clear. It's for the fans, because I've had a lot of fans reach out to me and say 'Why did you quit?' (They are) upset that I "left.' Plain and simple, it was not my choice to leave, and I think that's all I really need to say about that. It#s not my choice. I was surprised."

Lorraine followed the announcement of her departure from Vixen with news that she is collaborating with original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm:

"What an amazing week it has been working with the Legendary Lou Gramm! I am so honored & grateful & we have been having so much fun! There is still much to do on the track but our vocals are in the can. Stay Tuned. More to come!! Happy Sunday Funday!! XOXO. Love, L [❤] Photo by Brynn Evida."

Back in October 2023, Vixen released a new single, entitled "Red". A music video for the song can be viewed below. Produced and written by Cinderella drummer Fred Coury and self-released, “Red” is available for download and stream on all of your favorite apps, including Apple and Spotify.

Regarding the single, original member Petrucci shares, “‘Red’ is a very dynamic and hard driving rocker of a song! Modern yet embraces the amazing harmonies and catchy choruses that are signature to the classic Vixen style. It’s important to me that we honor Jan and the band’s 35-year legacy by staying true to the Vixen sound while melding in fresh new ideas. I feel confident we nailed it with our new release ‘Red’!”

(Photo by Mark Weiss)