LOU GRAMM Landed A #1 Mainstream Rock Hit With A Song FOREIGNER Rejected; He Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Story (Video)

"Coming up, an interview with Lou Gramm, one of the greatest rock voices in history about his biggest hit. He was in the Hall of Fame band Foreigner, and they ruled the 70s and 80s. But as they hit their peak the Lou wanted to rock, but their guitarist and band leader Mick Jones was writing softer ballads. So Lou brought in a rock song he’d written called 'Midnight Blue' to possibly put on their next album. But his writing partner didn’t want to do it. So in the end Lou Gramm recorded it for his solo album. And lo and behold it became the most-played song of 1987, and out-performed every single from Foreigner's new album in direct competition. Get ready for a very funny interview with the great Lou Gramm, next on Professor for Rock."