LOUDBLAST Premier "Todestrieb" Music Video

Loudblast have released a video for "Todestrieb", from their new album, Manifesto, out now via Listenable Records. The video was directed by Brice Hincker, who also directed their previous video for "The Promethean Fire".

Band leader Stéphane Buriez comments: "It is a bitter take on the cynicism of demagogues and the exploitation of the collective, a devastating uncompromising 'deathdrive'."

Loudblast recorded Manifesto at Vamacara Studio in France. Produced by HK Krauss and band leader Stéphane Buriez, Manifesto contains ten new songs (and several more bonuses recorded for limited editions).

The cover art was made by Eliran Kantor who once again achieved a stunning piece of work: "Stéphane told me about the album title, and I came up with the idea for the cover late at night while I was trying to fall asleep: I pictured a book that instead of bringing enlightenment (usually portrayed by rays of light), is emanating shadows. A dark cast revealing the evil nature bubbling in black tar beneath those who read it."

Basic tracklisting (without bonuses - no specific order):

"Todestrieb"

"Solace In Hell"

"Erasing Reality"

"The Promethean Fire"

"Invoking To Justify"

"Into The Greatest Of Unknowns"

"Infamy Be To You"

"It Hides Until It Feeds"

"Festering Pyre"

"Unit 731"

"The Promethean Fire" video: