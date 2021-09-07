Louder Than Life 2021 – Food & Bourbon Lineup Announced

With Louder Than Life less than a month away, to be held September 23, 24, 25, and 26 at Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center in Louisville, KY, festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced additional onsite entertainment, the full bourbon lineup and unique food offerings for The World’s Largest Rock ‘N’ Roll Whiskey Festival.

The sixth edition of the event expands to four days this year featuring a massive and eclectic music lineup, featuring Metallica (two nights / two unique sets), Disturbed and Korn in headlining performances. The weekend will also offer anticipated sets from Judas Priest, Snoop Dogg, Jane’s Addiction, Staind, Rise Against, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Anthrax, Gojira, Volbeat, Seether, Pennywise, Beartooth, Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies and many more. View LouderThanLifeFestsival.com for the complete lineup.

Single day and weekend passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now, with General Admission passes starting at $99.50* for single day (Thursday), $119.50 for single day (Friday, Saturday or Sunday), and $289.50* for 4-day (*plus fees). Additionally, fans can purchase a 2021 + 2022 combo passes for only $50 down, with 11 months to complete payments, giving fans the most affordable plan possible.

Attendees can also stay up to date, plan their schedules and tune in for live updates by downloading the official Louder Than Life Mobile App. The app is available for download on iOS and Android platforms.

Louder Than Life will feature 70 music acts over 4 days, with performances on three stages, along with award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer, and the best food Louisville has to offer. Festival attendees will enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage experiences, as well as sponsor activations that celebrate the bourbon culture and culinary heritage of this unique American city.

The festival’s centerpiece, The Kroger Big Bourbon Bar, will feature more than a dozen hand-selected bourbons from top distilleries, a unique opportunity to enjoy bourbons and exclusive one-time specialty cocktails, as well as special appearances by the DWPresents Space Zebra Show that will be streaming from the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar all weekend long. Participating brands include: 1792, Angel’s Envy, Beringer Bros Bourbon Barrel Aged Wine, Boone’s Bourbon, Bulleit, Buffalo Trace, Coopers’ Craft, Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Jeptha Creed, Jim Beam Black, Kentucky Peerless, Maker’s Mark 101, Old Forester, Wilderness Trail and Woodford Reserve, as well as a special selection picked by bourbon author/expert Fred Minnick.

In addition to performances from top music artists, and various onsite attractions, attendees at Louder Than Life will enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings that celebrate menus and flavors inspired by Kentucky. Curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP’s affiliate concessionaire, selections from the following local and regional restaurants will be available: 502 Café, Angry Bird Grill, Bangarang Bahn Mi, Barrett’s BBQ, Barrett’s Burgers, Bistro Italiano, Blackbeard Espresso, Bru Bros Coffee, Burger Factory, Cheese Louise, Dank Nugs, Ehrler’s Ice Cream, Eli’s BBQ, Gary’s Philly Cheesesteaks, Gelato Gilberto, Hole Mole Tacos, Island Noodles, Jammin Concessions, Longshot Lobsta, Mac Attack, Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen, Mike’s Kentucky Kitchen, My Olympus Greek Food, Overloaded, Phat Daddy’s Creole, Pie Baby Wood Fired Pizza, Pizza Lupo, Potato Tornado, Ramiro’s Cantina, Shady Grove Wraps, Spicy Pie, Strawberry Field, The Cookie Lady, Tica’s Tacos, Tickle Pickle, and Tumbleweed.

Additional bourbon, food & beverage, and other experiences available onsite include:

-Caduceus Wine Garden

-The Blackened Bar

-Jack Daniel’s No. 7 Sports Bar, where guests can enjoy NFL and college football games

-Heavy Tiki Bar presented by Jim Beam

-Budweiser Beer Garden

-Jim Beam Garden

-The Well – IV hydration, juice bar and overall wellness lounge to recharge all weekend long

-Silver Dollar Hunter’s Club - featuring vintage bourbons dating as far back as the 1930s, as well as contemporary selections

-Mortus Viventi - Live Tarot Card Readings

-Jack’s Char House presented by Jack Daniel’s

-Milagro Cantina Bar

-Larceny Trailer Lounge

-Tito’s Handmade Vodka VIP Airstream

-The Speakeasy

-Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live Dreams Program

-Pegasus Experiences – Louisville’s Finest Distillery Experiences

-Take Me Home

-The Music Experience

Louder Than Life partners include Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Kroger, Marriott, Crowne Plaza, Jack Daniel’s, Jim Beam, Elijah Craig, Bulleit Bourbon, Angel’s Envy, Larceny, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Evan Williams, Milagro Tequila, Sailor Jerry, Pegasus, ESP, Mortus Viventi, The Music Experience, Louisville Tourism, Kentucky Venues, Ehrler’s Ice Cream, The Well, TickPick, Fxck Cancer, Revolver, Inked, Blackcraft, Fanatics, Headcount, TWOLA and Take Me Home.

Louder Than Life is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Since debuting in 2014, Louder Than Life continues to develop and grow. In 2019, Louder Than Life welcomed more than 128,000 fans over three days, earning its spot as the largest rock festival in America. For 2021, festival organizers added a fourth day, with the festival kicking off on Thursday.

The Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center are located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, KY.