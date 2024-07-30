LOVE IS NOISE Share New Track “Jawbreaker”

Freshly signed to the legendary label, Century Media Records, Love Is Noise has released their new single “Jawbreaker”. The second new track to come from a forthcoming album (more about that soon…), “Jawbreaker” finds the band in musically glorious form and lyrically reveals a real inward look at dealing with life in an ever-growing digital world.

“'Jawbreaker' talks about my quest towards self-love” says vocalist/guitarist Cameron Humphrey. “In a world full of distraction, as I grow older, I’m trying my best to truly appreciate the world around me and the people I love the most."

Love Is Noise began its journey in 2021 as a collaboration between Cameron Humphrey and guitarist Tom Mellon balancing the ethereal and intense. While sonic signposts include modern-day shoegaze as well as the likes of Glassjaw and Deftones, the band’s 2022 EP, Euphoria, Where Were You? (released on Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler’s 333 Wreckords) pointed towards a soul-crushing sonic heartache all their own. A string of singles led to this inking with Century Media and beginning on their debut album.

A string of singles led to the band inking with Century Media and beginning work on their debut album. They released the first taste of new music with the acclaimed single “Soft Glow” which appeared on numerous playlists across the streaming platforms.

"Jawbreaker":

"Soft Glow":

Love Is Noise are:

Cameron Humphrey – Vocals, Guitar

Thomas Mellon – Guitar

(Photo - Carl Battams)