LOVE IS NOISE Signs With Century Media Records; "Soft Glow" Single And Music Video Out Now

Century Media Records is excited to announce the signing of the UK’s Love Is Noise. Their new track, “Soft Glow”, is a first taste of the band reaching for a plane beyond loud and quiet, the sound of a band indulging in its harshest and most gentle impulses.

Love Is Noise began its journey in 2021 as a collaboration between Cameron Humphrey and guitarist Tom Mellon balancing the ethereal and intense. While sonic signposts include modern-day shoegaze as well as the likes of Glassjaw and Deftones, the band’s 2022 EP, Euphoria, Where Were You? (released on Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler’s 333 Wreckords) pointed towards a soul-crushing sonic heartache all their own. A string of singles led to this inking with Century Media and beginning on their debut album.

Love Is Noise comments on signing with Century Media Records: "We're incredibly excited to be a part of the Century Media Family, a label full of rich musical history. We're proud to join a roster of so many amazing artists. This will be the start of something incredibly special."

Mike Gitter, Century Media VP of A&R adds: “Love Is Noise has made that rare sort of debut that grabs you and doesn’t let go from start to finish. It’s the beginning of what will be a long career that we’re proud to be a part of.”

Watch the video for "Soft Glow" below, and stream the single here.

About the new single, the band adds: "'Soft Glow' glides you through the appreciation we have for the world we live in and the people who make our lives greater every day. Whether it's a loved one, a partner, a friend, or a companion, this song was created for you."

Love Is Noise are:

Cameron Humphrey – Vocals, Guitar

Thomas Mellon – Guitar

(Photo - Carl Battams)