LOVERBOY Debut "Jump" (Live In '82) Video

The story of Loverboy is akin to a Hollywood movie. Overcoming rejection to eventually become one of Canada's most successful rock bands of all time and selling millions of albums in the process is a feel-good story for the ages.

For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been “Working For The Weekend” (and on the weekend), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1979, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean – both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene – at Calgary’s Refinery Night Club. Along with Reno and Dean, Loverboy still includes original members Doug Johnson on keyboards and Matt Frenette on drums, with Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve replacing the late Scott Smith on bass.

With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning several multi-platinum awards. Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem “Working For The Weekend,” such arena rock staples as “The Kid Is Hot Tonight”, “Take Me To The Top”, “Turn Me Loose”, “Jump” and many more. In 2009, the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and more recently the Canadian Walk of Fame, in the fall of 2023.

On June 7, one of their most incredible live performances was released for the very first time, in high definition. Live In ‘82 has been lovingly restored by Paul Dean from his personal archive of 16mm film, the joyous energy of a band who helped define the golden era of 80's music captured like lightning in a bottle: Colourful clothing, outrageous hairstyles (and headbands!), terrific movies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Top Gun, and great music that has stood the test of time.

Watch "Jump" from the new release below:

Live In '82 is available on limited CD+Blu-ray, limited LP+DVD as well as digital streaming and download. Order the album here

Tracklisting:

"Intro" (LP Side A)

"Jump"

"Lucky Ones"

"Lady Of The 80'’s"

"Take Me To The Top"

"It’s Your Life"

"Gangs In The Street" (LP Side B)

"Turn Me Loose"

"The Kid Is Hot Tonight"

"When It's Over"

"Working For The Weekend"

Loverboy will embark on a Live Nation promoted North American tour supporting Sammy Hagar, starting in July. Tour dates can be found here.

Foreigner recently announced the next leg of their farewell tour this fall, with special guests Loverboy and Lita Ford on select dates. Tickets at Ticketmaster.com or Foreigneronline.com.

"It’s not very often you get a chance to play on the same stage as one of your all-time favorite bands...and how many hit songs can you play on the same stage every night of a tour?... it’s going to be amazing... I can’t wait," said Mike Reno of Loverboy.

Check out the tour at any of the stops listed below.

September

23 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center (Special Guest Loverboy)

25 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena (Special Guest Loverboy)

27 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena (Special Guest Lita Ford)

28 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (Special Guest Lita Ford)

October

1 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center (Special Guest Loverboy)

2 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater (Special Guest Loverboy)

4 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater (Special Guest Loverboy)

5 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater (Special Guest Loverboy)

8 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Event Center (Special Guest Loverboy)

9 - Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center (Special Guest Loverboy)