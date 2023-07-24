LOVERBOY Frontman MIKE RENO On Touring With FOREIGNER - "We Play Our Hits And Then They Play Their Hits... It’s Like A Hit Fest And The Crowds Just Go Crazy"
July 24, 2023, 48 minutes ago
Loverboy is currently the special guest on Foreigner’s Farewell Tour, and frontman Mike Reno feels like the pairing just makes sense.
“I know their big song is ‘Jukebox Hero,’ but they really are jukebox heroes. And luckily enough, we’ve had a fair share of success with our songs, too,” Reno tells ABC Audio. “We’ve sold a lot of albums and we’ve had a lot of hits, and we play our hits and then they play their hits. Really, it’s like a hit fest and the crowds just go crazy.”
Read more here
Foreigner's Farewell Tour, with special guest Loverboy, launched on July 6 at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com. The remaining dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
July
24 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
28 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
August
1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
4 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
5 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
12 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater
September
1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
2 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
3 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center