LOVERBOY Frontman MIKE RENO On Touring With FOREIGNER - "We Play Our Hits And Then They Play Their Hits... It’s Like A Hit Fest And The Crowds Just Go Crazy"

Loverboy is currently the special guest on Foreigner’s Farewell Tour, and frontman Mike Reno feels like the pairing just makes sense.

“I know their big song is ‘Jukebox Hero,’ but they really are jukebox heroes. And luckily enough, we’ve had a fair share of success with our songs, too,” Reno tells ABC Audio. “We’ve sold a lot of albums and we’ve had a lot of hits, and we play our hits and then they play their hits. Really, it’s like a hit fest and the crowds just go crazy.”

Foreigner's Farewell Tour, with special guest Loverboy, launched on July 6 at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com. The remaining dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

July

24 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

28 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

4 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

5 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

12 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

September

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

2 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

3 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center