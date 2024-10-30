LUCIFER Release Cover Of LEONARD COHEN's "Who By Fire" Feat. PENTAGRAM Legend BOBBY LIEBLING

Just one week before embarking on the second leg of their 2024 "Satanic Panic" European Tour and right on time for spooky season, heavy occult rock congregation, Lucifer, have unveiled a stunning cover version of a song by by the late great Leonard Cohen.

"Who By Fire" features none other than doom metal legend Bobby Liebling of Pentagram as a duet partner for Johanna Platow Andersson. Witness two generations of occult rock and doom metal joining forces for a unique take on this classic tune from 1974. Stream the track here, and listen below:

Johanna commented: "Growing up with Leonard Cohen's music, as my mother was a passionate fan, I have always been profoundly touched by his lyrics and of course especially gravitated towards this extremely haunting death theme. Bobby Liebling and I have been talking about collaborating for quite a few years now. When I knew I wanted Lucifer to cover 'Who By Fire', Bobby was the perfect one to interpret this very eerie song and I am so glad he said yes. Being a huge Pentagram fan, this is quite something for me! We are extremely pleased how 'Who By Fire' turned into a Lucifer song and Halloween was the perfect occasion to release this morbid work."

Lucifer will continue their successful 2024 "Satanic Panic" European Tour next week, and once again they're being joined by German rising stars, The Night Eternal. The tour package will be completed by US heavy metal band Tanith, which features Russ Tippins (original guitar player of NWOBHM legends Satan) on guitar and vocals.

Tour dates:

November

8 - Hildesheim, Germany - Kulturfabrik

9 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records

10 - Dresden, Germany - Blauer Salon

12 - Poznan, Poland - 2Progi

13 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrák Music Club

14 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy

15 - Krakow, Poland - Hype Park

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

17 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

19 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

20 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge

21 - Freiburg, Germany - ArTik

22 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

23L - Amstelveen, Netherlands - p60