LUCIFER To Release Lucifer V Album In January; "At The Mortuary" (Halloween Edit) Single And Video Out Now

Stockholm based heavy rock megalith, Lucifer, will release their new album, Lucifer V, on January 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. Consisting of nine unholy hymns, Lucifer's fifth offering can easily be regarded as their magnum opus and sees the band channeling all their strengths known from previous records into one monumental mass of electrifying heavy rock and roll.

And since All Hallows' Eve draws nigh, Lucifer have shared a thematically fitting video for new single, "At The Mortuary", a most delightful treat with several tricks up its sleeve. Witness this Sabbathian mass in glorious black-and-white which revolves around all things that really matter - love, death and dancing in graveyards. Listen here, and watch the video below.

Pre-order/pre-save Lucifer V here.

Lucifer V tracklisting:

"Fallen Angel"

"At The Mortuary"

"Riding Reaper"

"Slow Dance in A Crypt"

"A Coffin Has No Silver Lining"

"Maculate Heart"

"The Dead Don't Speak"

"Strange Sister"

"Nothing Left To Lose But My Life"

"At The Mortuary" (Halloween Edit) video:

As 2024 is shaping up to be the year of Lucifer, the band is also pleased to announce the first leg of The Satanic Panic European Tour 2024 which they will be co-headlining with NWOBHM legends, Angel Witch. The Night Eternal from Germany will be the support on all dates.

Lucifer is:

Johanna Platow Andersson (vocals)

Nicke Andersson Platow (drums)

Linus Björklund (guitar)

Martin Nordin (guitar)

Harald Göthblad (bass)