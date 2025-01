LYNYRD SKYNYRD Announce Tour Dates Across Canada With THE OUTLAWS

Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced a 10-appearance tour of Canada that begins on September 10 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. The final performance will be staged on September 25 at St. John’s Mary Brown’s Centre.

An artist pre-sale goes live on Tuesday, January 21 at 10 AM, local time and will continue through Thursday, January 23 at 10 PM. The general on-sale begins Friday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets and VIP packages are available via the band’s site here. A limited number of VIP Experiences are available.

Dates:

September

10 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

13 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

18 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

19 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

20 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

22 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

23 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

25 - St. John’s, NL - Mary Brown’s Centre