LYNYRD SKYNYRD Cancel More Live Dates As JOHNNY VAN ZANT Deals With Daughter's "Sudden Emergency Illness"

Lynyrd Skynyrd have canceled more concerts as singer Johnny Van Zant continues to deal with his daughter's "sudden emergency illness".

A message from the band states: "Johnny Van Zant's daughter has a sudden emergency illness, he has left the tour to be with her while they continue testing, diagnosis, and treatment.

"For all ticket holders, direction to secure a refund will be forthcoming from the local promoter shortly."

Performances impacted are:

September

26 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

28 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

29 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Amphitheatre