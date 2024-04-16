LYNYRD SKYNYRD Drummer MICHAEL CARTELLONE On A Possible DAMN YANKEES Reunion - "We Have Never Said Never, But The Reality Is We Have Four Very Demanding Careers" (Video)

Lynyrd Skynrd drummer, Michael Cartellone, was a member of Damn Yankees - also feauring Tommy Shaw (Styx), Jack Blades (Night Ranger) and Ted Nugent - from the band's inception in 1989. They recorded only two albums - Damn Yankees (1990) and Don't Tread (1992) - but were active through 1989 – 1994, 1998 – 2001, in 2004 and 2010.

Speaking with Backstage Pass Rock-News, Cartellone looked back on being the unknown member of a supergroup, his development as a drummer, and offered his thoughts on a Damn Yankees reunion.

"I would do it today," Cartellone says of a possible reunion. "We have all stayed in touch. In fact, Ted Nugent just texted me yesterday. We've all remained friends over the years, we have never said never, so anything is possible. But the reality is we have four very separate, very demanding careers, and to try and find a window of opportunity - even a few weeks - that we're all free at the same time has proven to be an impossibity. So, it's not about the desire, it's literally about the physical time. Can it ever happen? Because all of us would love to do it, and maybe one day we can."

In November 2023, Professor Of Rock released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Today we’re talking supergroups, and in particular one of the most unexpected collaborations of the 1980s: Damn Yankees. This band featured three big-time names, coming out of three big-time careers - Jack Blades from Night Ranger, Ted Nugent, Tommy Shaw of Styx, and Michael Cartellone from Lynyrd Skynyrd. Starting completely from scratch, they wrote half an album their first weekend together as a band, including the massive hit 'Hight Enough'; the only thing is two of them were sure their other bandmate was going to hate the demo. Kind of a rogue character, they were really freaked he would tear this song apart. Then a couple years later, with two successful albums in the bag, the music industry completely turned upside-down, and their label actually offered them $1 million dollars not to record a third album. Just to walk away. So crazy. Did they take the money? Or did they make the album anyway?"