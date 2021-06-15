LYRIA's ALINE HAPP Performs A Capella Cover Of LINKIN PARK Hit "Numb" (Video)

Lyria vocalist Aline Happ has released an a capella version of the Linkin Park hit "Numb". Check out the official video below.

"Numb" was released as the third single from Linkin Park's second studio album, Meteora, released in 2003. The song topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart for 12 weeks, spending six weeks at the top of the chart in 2003 and six weeks in 2004. The song also spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out more of Aline's covers below.

"Tears Of The Dragon" (Bruce Dickinson)

"Send Me An Angel" (Scorpions)