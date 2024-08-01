MACHINE HEAD And Black Lung Brewing Company Present "Burn My EyePA"

Black Lung Brewing Company are thrilled to announce an epic collaboration with Machine Head in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Burn My Eyes. Introducing Burn My EyePA, a bold and robust American Double IPA.

This commemorative brew is a hop lover's dream, featuring a dynamic blend of Citra, Cascade, Simcoe, Chinook, Amarillo, and Experimental 158 hops. Checking in at 7.5% ABV gives it the pop of a kick drum. With a mix of old school and new hops, Burn My EyePA delivers a timeless and delicious experience.

"Join us in raising a glass to 30 years of Burn My Eyes and the unforgettable hit 'Davidian'. This is a beer you won’t want to miss!"

Available in 4 pack-16oz cans and on draft at both Black Lung locations in Fox Lake and Round Lake Beach, IL., plus other select bottle shops and pubs in Chicago and suburbs on August 8, 2024.