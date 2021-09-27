MACHINE HEAD Announce Supercharger 20th Anniversary Electric Happy Hour

"Head Cases! Bring your bulldozers, beers and brown acid and come join us for this Friday's Electric Happy Hour where we'll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Supercharger," states Machine Head.⁠ ⁠

"Marking the live debut of 'Blank Generation', and 'Only The Names', plus the first airing in over a decade of 'Trephination', 'White Knuckle Blackout', and 'American High'. It's streaming on Machine Head's Facebook and YouTube pages and also on Robb's (@robbflynn) Twitch channel this Friday, October 1st from 3pm Pacific Standard Time. Beers up!"

Supercharger is the fourth album by Machine Head. It was released on October 2, 2001 via Roadrunner Records. It is the band's last release to feature guitarist Ahrue Luster. The video for "Crashing Around You" can be seen below.