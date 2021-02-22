MACHINE HEAD - Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour Drum Cam Footage Of MATT ALSTON Performing "Bulldozer" Posted

The clip below features Machine Head drummer Matt Alston performing "Bulldozer" during the band's Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary North American tour in January / February 2020 at an undisclosed location.

"Bulldozer" is taken from Machine Head's 2001 album, Supercharger.

In 2019 and into 2020, Bay Area metal giants Machine Head went out on the Burn My Eyes 25th anniversary tour, also re-recording the legendary debut album in its entirety. The recording line-up featured original BME alumni Chris Kontos and Logan Mader as well as singer and guitarist Robb Flynn and bass player Jared MacEachern.

Kontos recently uploaded drum cam video of himself performing "Death Church" in Montreal, Quebec on February 5th, 2020 at Théâtre Corona. Check it out below.

Photo courtesy of Matt Alston's Official Facebook page