MACHINE HEAD Release "Nø Gøds, Nø Masters" Music Video ; Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn Album Out Now

Bay Area metal titans, Machine Head, have released their tenth album, the immense and unapologetic Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings.

To commemorate release day, the band have revealed a brand new video for the album track, "Nø Gøds, Nø Masters", which you can watch below.

Speaking about the new track, Robb Flynn shares; "We're really proud of the video for 'Nø Gøds, Nø Masters'. It was an incredible collaboration between three different creative teams working across two different continents. Our director/editor Mike Sloat (Machine Head, Testament) teamed up with the amazing Grupa 13 (Behemoth, Amon Amarth) and then the stunning 3-D CGI came from Phil Radford AKA MayaGuy of Strangebox. The track was masterfully mixed by long-time Machine Head collaborator Colin Richardson and his engineer Chris Clancy. This is a really special song from the album."

Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn is a 13-track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.







CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats available now, with all vinyl formats arriving on November 25. Order here.

Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Unhalløwed" video:

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" video: