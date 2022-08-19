MACHINE HEAD Take You Behind The Scenes Of Surprise Show At Bloodstock '22; Video

Bay Area metal titans, Machine Head, have released the video below, stating: "Get an exclusive insight into how Machine Head prepared for their triumphant and, due to Vogg's prior commitments with Decapitated, unique appearance as a 'Power Trio' at Bloodstock '22. Join Robb, Jared and Matt at the festival as they rehearse, chat to other bands and create scorching hot chaos in the Sophie Lancaster Tent as they finally hit the stage."

Machine Head will release their tenth album, the immense and unapologetic Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, on August 26 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings. Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn is a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.







CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on August 26, with all vinyl formats arriving on November 25. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Unhalløwed" video:

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" video: