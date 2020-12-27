MACHINE HEAD - The Blackening Special Edition Vinyl Available For Pre-Order

Available April 23, 2021, you can now pre-order this ultra-deluxe imported version of the special edition release of Machine Head’s sixth album The Blackening, featuring “Aesthetics Of Hate”, “Beautiful Mourning”, and the almighty “Halo”.

Numbered #01-1500, this collector's edition, double picture disc, heavyweight 180 gram vinyl comes in ultra-deluxe packaging. Double gate-fold with two printed sleeves and two separate black poly-lined inner sleeves to protect, printed matte finish booklet.

Bonus tracks feature never-released-on-vinyl versions of “Hallowed Be Thy Name”, and two bonus live tracks from 2019.

This super premium picture disc was mastered for vinyl by Ted Jensen (Pantera, Deftones) and Justin Shturtz, with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes, Sterling Sound Nashville, and contains superior audio quality to any previous vinyl release.

Additional splatter vinyl is available from Nuclear Blast.