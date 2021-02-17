MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE Breaks Down "Love Drug", Talks Pentatonic Scale Expansion (Video)

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - has posted an ínstructional video featuring a breakdown of his track "Love Drug". He also offers some advice to guitar players on expanding the pentatonic scale. Check it out below.

Donahue recently announced the launch of his new signature Nightmoon guitar. The video below features Donahue playing "Love Drug" on the new axe.

Donahue: "The result of 35 years of development, we're excited to announce limited production of these innovative instruments, fretted or fretless. For pricing & order info contact: nightmoonguitars@gmail.com."