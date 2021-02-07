MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE Performs "Love Drug" On New Nightmoon Signature Guitar (Video)

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - recently announced the launch of his new signature Nightmoon guitar. The video below features Donahue playing his track "Love Drug" on the new axe.

Donahue: "The result of 35 years of development, we're excited to announce limited production of these innovative instruments, fretted or fretless. For pricing & order info contact: nightmoonguitars@gmail.com."