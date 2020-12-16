MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE Plays Signature Nightmoon Guitar For The First Time - "This Is The First Fretted Guitar I've Ever Made" (Video)
December 16, 2020, an hour ago
Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - recently announced the launch of his new signature Nightmoon guitar, checking in with the following update:
"The result of 35 years of development, we're excited to announce limited production of these innovative instruments, fretted or fretless. For pricing & order info contact: nightmoonguitars@gmail.com."
The video below shows Donahue plugging in and playing the guitar, which will be available starting January 2021, for the first time.