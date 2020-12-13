MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE's Signature Nightmoon Guitar Available Starting January 2021; Demo Video Posted

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - recently announced the launch of a new signature guitar. He has checked in with the following update:

"The result of 35 years of development, we're excited to announce limited production of these innovative instruments, fretted or fretless. For pricing & order info contact: nightmoonguitars@gmail.com."