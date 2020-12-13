MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE's Signature Nightmoon Guitar Available Starting January 2021; Demo Video Posted

December 13, 2020, 12 minutes ago

news madmen & sinners tim donahue riff notes

MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE's Signature Nightmoon Guitar Available Starting January 2021; Demo Video Posted

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - recently announced the launch of a new signature guitar. He has checked in with the following update:

"The result of 35 years of development, we're excited to announce limited production of these innovative instruments, fretted or fretless. For pricing & order info contact: nightmoonguitars@gmail.com."



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews