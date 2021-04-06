MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE Shares First Look At Signature Nightmoon Guitar "Whitemoon" Model

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - recently launched his new signature Nightmoon guitar. Originally available only in a black finish, Donahue has offered the first look at the white finish model.

Donahue: "The result of 35 years of development, we're excited to announce limited production of these innovative instruments, fretted or fretless. For pricing & order info contact: nightmoonguitars@gmail.com."

The video below shows Donahue plugging in and playing the guitar, which is available to order now, for the first time.