MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE Shares New Signature Nightmoon Guitar Performance Video

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - recently launched his new signature Nightmoon guitar. Originally available only in a black finish, Donahue recently announced there would be a white finish model.

Donahue: "Until the new WhiteMoon guitar video is done. Here is the NightMoon flying for those who missed it the first time!"

Donahue recently checked in with the following update:

"I'm happy to announce a new model from NightMoon Guitars, the WhiteMoon is finally available! WhiteMoon is different from the original NightMoon, with a Les Paul contour neck, truss rod adjustment at the body, a different custom pickup made for this model, and a built-in TC Electronic tuner which is so cool. Players can now choose between a super-wide fingerboard or a standard Gibson width, fretted or fretless.

The WhiteMoon sustain is just as ridiculous as the NightMoon, but with a smoother edge in tone thanks to the new custom humbucker. The case is also new, with a storage compartment that spans the full width of the case. A semi-hard case is also available for players on the go.

Look for a promo video soon, and be sure to visit the NightMoon website for order inquiries here."