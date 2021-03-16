MADMEN & SINNERS Mastermind TIM DONAHUE Shares Solo Band Live Performance Of "The Cage"

Fretless / harp guitarist Tim Donahue - who released the self-titled Madmen & Sinners album with Dream Theater's James LaBrie in 2004 - has posted live video of his solo band performing the original track "The Cage". It features Donahue on electric harp guitar, Tomoe Kinoshita (vocals), Akira Yamazaki (drums) and Shiigeru Nimura (bass). Check it out below.

Donahue recently announced the launch of his new signature Nightmoon guitar. The video below features Donahue playing "Love Drug" on the new axe.

Donahue: "The result of 35 years of development, we're excited to announce limited production of these innovative instruments, fretted or fretless. For pricing & order info contact: nightmoonguitars@gmail.com."