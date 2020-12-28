MADYSIN HATTER Shares One-Shot Music Video For Cover Of AEROSMITH's "Nobody's Fault"

Rocker Madysin Hatter has released a simple yet stunning "one-shot" music video to accompany her acoustic cover of Aerosmith's "Nobody's Fault".

Featuring Rob Bailey on guitar, Hatter's reimagined version of the hard rock deep cut shines a spotlight on the lyrical heaviness and all too timely message of the song.

The video, produced by Sleepless Pictures, showcases Hatter experiencing a range of raw emotion in a field where heavy fog threatens to consume. Check out the video below and listen to the song on iTunes and Spotify.

Madysin Hatter will be releasing new original music (featuring some notable rock musicians) in early 2021.