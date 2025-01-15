MAESTRICK Releases “Lunar Vortex” Single Feat. Former KAMELOT Singer ROY KHAN

Brazilian progressive metallers Maestrick have shared their new single and accompanying video “Lunar Vortex”, featuring Roy Khan, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

After the symphonic synthwave of “Ethereal” and the prog-meets-Tim Burton vibes of “Upside Down”, Maestrick is embracing modern metal in their new single “Lunar Vortex”. Influenced by artists like Architects, Caligula's Horse and Skrillex, the track features downtuned riffs contrasting with electronic tones, clean and screamed vocals (a first for Maestrick), and brings a very special guest in Roy Khan (Conception, ex-Kamelot) in a beautiful duet with Fabio Caldeira. This is the first time Roy appears in a video that's not of his own band.

Vocalist Fábio Caldeira comments: “Roy was a big influence on how I wrote the melodies for this song, so when the opportunity to have him in the album became a reality, we knew it would work very well. He delivered an emotional and energetic performance, both vocally and in the video. We couldn't be happier with the result.”

“While I was in Brazil, last year, I hooked up with my friends from Maestrick to record “Lunar Vortex” with them. Wonderful people and awesome song. I hope everyone enjoys it!” adds Roy Khan.

Founded in São José do Rio Preto/SP by three friends, Maestrick have been active since 2006 and bring in their sound elements of rock and progressive heavy metal, Brazilian regional music, world music and classical music.

The band have released two albums in Brazil, Europe, United States and Japan, and are recognized for drinking from different artistic aspects - cinema, plastic arts, visual arts and literature – for their compositions, which results in a unique and, according to specialized critics, innovative style.

Not surprisingly, Maestrick captivates movie fans, notably those of Tim Burton, George Méliès, Guillermo del Toro, and Christopher Nolan. In music, it attracts listeners of both modern rock/metal, such as Muse, and also of more niche styles within metal, such as Dream Theater, Haken, Jinjer, Spirit Box, and classics like Queen, Yes, and Gentle Giant.

"Lunar Vortex" featuring Roy Khan:

"Upside Down":

Lineup:

Fábio Caldeira - Lead Vocal/Piano, Synths and Orchestrations

Guilherme Carvalho - Guitars/Vocal

Renato “Montanha” Somera - Bass/Vocal

Heitor Matos - Drums and Percussion/Vocal