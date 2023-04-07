MAGMA Release Very First Music Video “Hakën Deïs”
April 7, 2023, an hour ago
In their career spanning over 50 years, Magma had never produced a music video. At the request and with the support of Adami, a French organization who promote, career development and the promotion of performers, Magma has finally done it with “Hakën Deïs” directed by Nino Le Chenadec. Artificial Intelligence blends in with the subtle choreography created by two magnificent dancers of the Paris Opera, Loup Marcault-Derouard and Ida Viikinkoski’.
Magma’s new album Kartëhl is now available on all Digital Platforms and on Apple Music in a Dolby Atmos Version.
Kartëhl was recorded and mixed by Francis Linon at UZ studio between March 7 and June 12, 2022. Mastered at Greasy records studio by Marcus Linon. Produced by Stella Vander Linon.
Lineup:
Christian Vander - drums, solo vocals, tambourine
Stella Vander - solo vocals, vocals, chime
Hervé Aknin - solo vocals, vocals
Isabelle Feuillebois - vocals
Sylvie Fisichella - vocals
Caroline Indjein - vocals
Laura Guarrato :-vocals
Rudy Blas - guitar
Thierry Eliez - piano, Fender Rhodes, keyboards
Simon Goubert - piano, Fender Rhodes, keyboards
Jimmy Top - bass
(Photo - Magma Facebook)