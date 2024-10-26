MAJESTICA Frontman TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of STAN JONES Classic "Ghost Riders In The Sky" (Video)

Former Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly cover, this time performing the Stan Jones classic, "Ghost Riders In The Sky".

Johansson: "This version of 'Ghost Riders In The Sky' was originally done by the glorious band, Hot Beef Injection, back in 2016, and besides having Kim on the vocals you will also hear Henrik singing - just like he did on this song eight years ago."

Johansson, who has become known for his weekly covers of '80s classics, has released a new compilation of fan favourites from his catalogue. It is now available on digital platforms.

Tracklist:

"No Easy Way Out" (Robert Tepper)

"Highland" (One More Time)

"Aces High" (Iron Maiden)

"Canelloni Macaroni" (Lasse Holm)

"The Phantom Of The Opera" (Andrew Lloyd Weber)

"The Winner Takes It All" (ABBA)

"Sign Of The Times" (Europe)

"Separate Ways" (Journey)

"You're The Inspiration" (Chicago)