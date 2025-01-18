MAJESTICA Frontman TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Epic Cover Of DEEP PURPLE Classic "Child In Time" (Video)

Former Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly cover, this time performing an epic rendition of the Deep Purple classic, "Child In Time".

Swedish power metal champions, Majestica, invite fans to embark on an electrifying journey with their new single, "A Story In The Night", from their new album, Power Train, set for release on February 7.

A blistering showcase of speed, melody, and storytelling, "A Story In The Night" is a power metal anthem that captures the heart-pounding essence of the genre. The track, clocking in as one of Majestica's most dynamic works to date, is accompanied by an epic music video that brings the song's vivid narrative to life with striking visuals and cinematic flair.

Frontman Tommy Johansson comments: ”Fast, extreme, melodic and fast - 4 words that really describes the new single ’A Story In The Night’ perfect.The fastest song on the new album, filled with guitar solos, glorious melodies and epic power metal vocals that tells a tragic story…in the night.”

When it came to the process of recording and putting all the pieces together, the band did not change a lot compared to the last projects. Again the music was written, recorded, and produced by Majestica themselves.

"Like our previous albums this one is also produced by ourselves, and we recorded most parts in our new place Majestic Studios. For mixing we went back to Jonas Kjellgren as we have been very happy with the sound of A Christmas Carol and Metal United," says bassist Chris Davidsson.

Regarding the amazing artwork for Power Train, Chris explains: "For the artwork we teamed up with Jan Yrlund / Darkgrove design. It invites you to join this majepic ride of the Power Train, imagine standing there on the platform eagerly waiting, and you hear ”all aboard”!"

Power Train contains ten brand new tracks and will be available in the following formats: CD Jewel (incl. booklet), Vinyl, and digital.

Power Train tracklisting:

"Power Train"

"No Pain, No Gain"

"Battle Cry"

"Megatrue"

"My Epic Dragon"

"Thunder Power"

"A Story In The Night"

"Go Higher"

"Victorious"

"Alliance Anthem"

"Power Train" video:

Majestica have already confirmed some festival appearances, including 70000 Tons Of Metal 2025, which takes place one week before the release of the album and where fans can have justified hopes that Majestica will also play a few new tracks from Power Train live.

Majestica is:

Tommy Johansson - guitars, vocals

Petter Hjerpe - guitars

Chris Davidsson - bass

Joel Kollberg - drums