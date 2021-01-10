MAJESTY OF REVIVAL Reissue Debut Album, Through Reality

Majesty Of Revival's debut album, Through Reality, which was originally released in 2012 via Metal Scrap Records, has received a proper remix and remaster, and is available now on Bandcamp, with streaming services to be added soon.

Tracklisting:

"Meaning Of Life"

"Self-Control"

"The Moonlight"

"The Code"

"Masked Illusion I"

"Blind"

"Magnalia Dei"

"Reality"

"Epilogus I & II"

"The material for this album was composed during 2009 - 2011," begins a statement from the band. "The first-ever MOR song was 'The Code' (originally called 'Divine Image'), so we had a bunch of time for arranging everything."

"Since 2009, we had a lot of lineup changes and that caused a delay for the debut release. New members always did some changes to the songs, so most of them ended up with completely different sound. In fact, the first couple of demos and EPs were too experimental. We used to play some kind of avant-garde/crossover music - but since recording labels have no clue how to promote jazzy black funk circus metal and told us to choose one direction, we decided to use all of the melodic/symphonic metal stuff for the first record."

"So, as being said, before Through Reality we released a couple of demos, EPs and a promo album, which got some attention from record labels. Right before recordings, we changed the singer and keyboardist, so we entered the studio somewhere in September 2011. A couple of months later the production of the debut opus was finished. We made this album with little knowledge of how to mix everything properly - so the sound was not stellar."

"Despite the production issues, the album was released in 2012 via Metal Scrap Records and received really good reviews (especially in Japan), which was a surprise for us. We played a couple of local shows and continued composing new material for the next album Iron Gods, but that's another story. Finally in 2020, Through Reality gets the sound it deserves!"