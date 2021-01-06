MALICE DIVINE Debut “In Time” Single

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, one-man act Malice Divine is revealing the debut self-titled, full-length release coming February 19, 2021. First single, “In Time”, is streaming below.

Empowering and assertive, a lot of lyrical content found in Malice Divine’s work comes from a personal place and is a catalyst for overcoming struggles. The music is his personal take on an amalgamation of the styles that bands of the past have already pioneered. The styles of bands such as Dissection, Death, Wintersun, and Immortal. have been blended together to result in a pretty unique take on the melodic black and death metal genres. Ric Galvez explains in his own words:

“The listening experience I am trying to give the fans with this album is a highly dynamic one that maintains the listener's interest with hard-hitting riffs, catchy and aggressive vocals, epic guitar solos that range from being very melodic to an all-out frenzy of shred, and the occasional moments of beautiful and captivating classical guitar sections.”

The single “In Time” is one of the darkest songs on the album along with “Into Subconscious Depths”, while still retaining a strong sense of catchiness. Lots of lead guitar work throughout the song, probably more so than any other song on the album. The second half of the song is quite a bit different than the first half. There’s also a very dark classical guitar section at the end of the song.

Most of the album’s music was composed while Galvez was a member of Astaroth Incarnate as well as a music major at York University. After Galvez parted ways with Astaroth Incarnate, he finished the rest of the album by writing the guitar solos and the lyrics.

Malice Divine is recommended for metal fans of all varieties especially those who are fans of Dissection, Skeletonwitch, and Death.

The self-titled album will be released on February 19.

Tracklisting:

“Somnium Lucidus”

“Quantum Manifestation”

“Malicious Divinity”

“Triumphant Return”

“Into Subconscious Depths”

“Ancient Visions”

“In Time”

“Intuitive Realization”

“The Transcendence Of Isolation”

“In Time”:

(Photo by: Deborah Lawrence)