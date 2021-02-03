MALICE DIVINE Releases New Single “Triumphant Return”

The one-man act of Toronto’s Malice Divine brings to you the third and final single “Triumphant Return” from the upcoming debut self-titled album.

“Triumphant Return” is the least dark song on the self-titled and also the most uplifting song on the album overall. It still retains the aggressiveness that is present throughout the other eight songs on the offering.

Ric Galvez explains the track in his own words:

“The last of the three singles to be released before the full album, Triumphant Return is by far the most uplifting song on the album. As the song title implies, I was aiming to create a very triumphant feeling from the music with this song. The lyrics of the song further amplify the feeling of triumph that is inherent to this song, dealing with the theme of overcoming all obstacles that you face in life and bouncing back stronger than ever.”

The lyrics explored on the self-titled album are actually quite personal and deal with Ric Galvez’s thoughts and feelings regarding his life experiences. They are an outlet for self-expression, while also exploring topics such as spirituality and psychology with an underlying theme of personal empowerment.

The self-titled debut album was recorded at Monolithic Productions in Oshawa, Ontario by Tyler Williams beginning in January 2020. After the recording process had concluded, the album was re-amped and mixed by Tyler Williams and then Mastered by Lasse Lammert of LSD-Studio in Germany. This album is an excellent example of time during the Covid-19 pandemic being put to good use.

Melodic and captivating with a good blend of heavy styles, Malice Divine is recommended for fans of Death, Dissection, and Immortal.

The self-titled album will be released on February 19.

Tracklisting:

“Somnium Lucidus”

“Quantum Manifestation”

“Malicious Divinity”

“Triumphant Return”

“Into Subconscious Depths”

“Ancient Visions”

“In Time”

“Intuitive Realization”

“The Transcendence Of Isolation”

"Triumphant Return":

“In Time”:

(Photo by: Deborah Lawrence)