MALICE DIVINE – “Silenced Judgment” Single Streaming

Malice Divine is the solo project of one Ric Galvez, a Toronto-based musician who has been waiting for his opportunity to form a band to his liking and have full creative control. The result is Malice Divine, an undertaking that allows him to weave extreme black metal together with his interests such as the paranormal, spirituality, and psychology along with lived experiences. This accumulates in the second album Everlasting Ascendancy, which contains songs that have been written for a long time and only now see the light of day. One of these is the straightforward and energetic single “Silenced Judgment”, the shortest on the album was mostly written in 2014.

Galvez explains further:

"Silenced Judgment is by far the oldest song on the album. I originally wrote it back in January 2014 for a band I had back then called Oneiromancy. That band split up a few months later, and the song was left unused up until 2021 when I started putting together the second Malice Divine album. It always struck me as a perfect song to open an album with and I am very happy to finally have it as an album opener. Lyrically the song is about proving the people who judged you wrong and putting them in their place. Everyone has been judged at some point in their life, so I am sure that this is a song that many people can relate to and can be inspired by.”

The forthcoming album is a dynamic experience while also being an overall more aggressive record than the first one, especially in the vocal delivery. There are still plenty of melody and classical guitar sections, which is a major part of Malice Divine’s sound. The solos on this album are even more virtuosic than before as well. Lyrically, the full-length explores themes such as the paranormal, revenge, determination, spirituality, and reclamation.

Everlasting Ascendancy will be released on January 27, 2023, and is recommended for fans of Dissection, Immortal, Skeletonwitch, and Watain. Pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Silenced Judgment”

“Apparitions Of Conquest”

“Usurping The Paragon”

“At One With Infinity”

“Parasitic Demons”

“Reclaimed Strength”

“Illusions Of Fragmentation”

“Everlasting Ascendancy”

“Silenced Judgment”: