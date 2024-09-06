MAMMOTH GRINDER Announce Undying Spectral Resonance EP; Title Track Visualizer Streaming

Mammoth Grinder return with their new EP, Undying Spectral Resonance - five tracks of pure grime and grit - a mix of snarling, punk infused old school death metal.

Undying Spectral Resonance strives to pick up where 2018's Cosmic Crypt left off. “I was trying to draw from the last record because I felt like I found our sound on that one," says Mammoth Grinder's founding member Chris Ulsh (Power Trip, Devil Master, and more.) Ulsh played all the instruments and performed all the vocals on Undying Spectral Resonance, which was recorded at long-time collaborator Arthur Rizk’s new home studio outside of Philadelphia.

The title Undying Spectral Resonance references a theory about supernatural energy retention. “It’s about the sinister ambience of a place where something morbid has happened, how it can be a gateway between earth and the immaterial world,” Ulsh explains.

Watch a visualizer for "Undying Spectral Resonance" below.

Mammoth Grinder breathes new life into the project with a revamped lineup, which now includes Sebastian Phillips of Noisem/Exhumed on guitar and Andy Horn of Richmond rippers Loud Night on bass. Ryan Parrish of Iron Reagan is still on drums, while Ulsh has switched from bass back to guitar while of course retaining the vocal position. Undying Spectral Resonance also boasts a guest solo from Rizk, who engineered, mixed and mastered the EP.

Ahead of the EP's November 15 street date on Relapse, Mammoth Grinder will play select shows in the US and Canada, featuring a run with Nails that leads to New England Metal & Hardcore Fest. Dates below.

Pre-order the new EP here.

Cover art by Rotting Reign.

Undying Spectral Resonance tracklisting:

"Corpse Of Divinant"

"Undying Spectral Resonance"

"Call From The Frozen Styx" (Interlude)

"Decrease The Peace"

"Obsessed With Death"

"Undying Spectral Resonance" visualizer:

Mammoth Grinder live:

September

6 - Richmond, VA - The Warehouse %

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo %

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts %

10 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

11 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount ^

12 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club Theatre ^

13 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery ^

14 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall ^

15 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway ^

16 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In ^

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade ^

18 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 ^

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage ^

20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch ^

21vWorcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

28 - Austin, TX - Mowhawk

% with Genocide Pact

^ with NAILS

(Photo - Ben Price)