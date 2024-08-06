MAMMOTH MAMMOTH Release New Live Album On Limited Edition Gatefold Vinyl

Australian hard rock juggermaught, Mammoth Mammoth, have released their live album, Volume VI - Warts n’ All, on limited edition gold gatefold vinyl.

“We are a born and bred Australian rock n’ roll band. The only problem with that is that our fans in Europe don’t get to see us live as much as we’d like. So this album is the next best thing for those fans who need a dose of us doing what we do - warts n’ all.” - Mammoth Mammoth guitarist Ben ‘Cuz’ Couzens.

The special package features artwork inspired by Deep Purple’s iconic 1972 album Made In Japan and includes an inner sleeve loaded with fan photos and is limited to just 200 copies worldwide.

The album has been released on Golden Triangle Records, the independent label that released the band’s first three albums, and is available exclusively though the band website,and instore at Plattenkiste - Gärtnerstrasse 16, Hamburg, Germany.

Watch the video for "Love Gun" from the Warts n’ All live album below:

Formed in 2007, Mammoth Mammoth spent three years working the pubs of Australia and released their first two albums (a self-titled EP and LP Volume II - Mammoth) on their own label Golden Triangle Records. They also embarked on multiple Australian tours including runs with Airbourne and Kyuss’s John Garcia.

In 2012, Mammoth Mammoth caught the attention of Austrian label Napalm Records, and releasing five albums and spending much of their time on the road in Europe, where they have built a loyal following of fans.

The band has shared stages with Hellyeah, Black Label Society, Rose Tattoo, Sleep, Electric Wizard, and have played Melbourne’s famous Cherryrock Festival in AC/DC Lane a record of four times.