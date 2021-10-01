MAMMOTHOR Premier "Take The World" Music Video

BraveWords is premiering the music video for Boston-based heavy rockers Mammothor's new single, “Take The World”, from their latest full-length album, The Silence Of Ecstasy... The Agony Of Dreams, available now in CD format through retailer Bull Moose here and later, on all major streaming platforms.

Mammothor spent most of last year recording and writing new material, entering The Halo Studioin Windham, ME to record with Kevin Billingslea (Lamb of God) and Chillhouse Studios in Charlestown, MA with Will Holland (Fall Out Boy). The new material has been mixed and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed, Shadows Fall), at Planet Z in Hadley, MA.

"Take The World" is the second single to be launched worldwide with new members Euz Azevedo (from Boston’s own Das Muerte) on drums, and Alex Muss (from Minsk-based Slaves of Insanity) on guitar alongside members Josh Johnson (guitar), Lori Gangi (bass) and Travis Lowell (vocals).

Written by Johnson and Lowell, "Take The World" is the fifth song on the album, and dives into the troublesome, but often addictive, world of toxic relationships. The song explores sociopathic behaviours that are emotionally and, not infrequently, physically damaging, surrounded by insecurity, self-centredness, dominance and control. It is a topic all too familiar with a lot of people, and it often feels as if your “world” has been “taken” by someone, requiring an incredible amount of support and strength to overcome it.

Mammothor has toured and opened for heavy hitters Megadeth, Korn, Three Days Grace, Hed(Pe), Saliva, Buckcherry, as well as 600,000+ streams on YouTube and current average of 34,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.