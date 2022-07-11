MANDRAGORA THURINGIA Signs With MDD Records

The Thuringian epic folk metallers Mandragora Thuringia have signed with MDD Records and will release their second album in late autumn.

The follow-up to Der Vagabund offers everything the folk metal heart desires: hard guitar sounds paired with folk instruments create an intoxicating atmosphere between brute, metallic parts and danceable, driving bagpipe and accordion melodies.

The whole thing is rounded off with epic keyboards, choirs or strings, which carry the emotions of the songs and spread goosebumps. Fans can expect 13 varied songs that tell stories of old days, tell of battles or invite you to drink.