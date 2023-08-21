MANNTRA Pays Homage To RAMMSTEIN With Reimagination Of "Links 2-3-4"

As the lords of Balkan folk and unique heavy metal sound, the band Manntra is, once again, marrying the past to the future in their newest single, “Links 2-3-4,” honoring the legacy of the iconic German group, Rammstein. This riveting rendition is part of the A Tribute To Rammstein album (Cleopatra Records August 25) and is available now, here. Listen below.

The release of “Links 2-3-4” follows the success of Manntra’s 2022 album Kreatura, which was praised for its eclectic sound and impeccable storytelling, often sharing the stories of the band’s Croatian homeland. Now, with their new single, the industrial metal folk band is stepping into the international spotlight, yet again, performing mostly in English without losing the power of tradition, that is typically exhibited throughout their music.

Their cover of “Links 2-3-4” is one of 13 trailblazing tracks by new school industrial acts, including Priest, Manntra, and Julien-K, and veterans Frontline Assembly, Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory) and Paul Ferguson (Killing Joke), Skold and more, on a true clash of the industrial titans. A Tribute To Rammstein marks the 30th anniversary of the Berliners’ beginnings and is an homage to Till Lindemann and his colleagues with vicious cover versions of some of the band’s most iconic songs.

“Links 2-3-4” was the second single release from Rammstein’s third studio album Mutter (2001). A politically-charged song, taking aim at early allegations of Nazism against the band by revealing that they are politically left-wing, the song was a top 40 hit in Germany, Austria, and Finland.

A Tribute To Rammstein tracklisting:

"Du Hast" - Burton C Bell, Paul Ferguson & MGT

"Deutschland" - Front Line Assembly

"Sonne" - Skold

"Engel" - Priest

"Amerika" - Laibach

"Feuer Frei!" - The 69 Eyes

"Ausländer" - Jah Wobble & Jon Klein

"Radio" - Julien-K

"Ich Will" - Stoneman

"Keine Lust" - Lacrimas Profundere

"Links 2 3 4" - Manntra

Bonus Tracks:

"Mein Teil" - Original God

"Du Hast" - Leæther Strip