MANOWAR Announce First US Show In 10 Years; JOEY DeMAIO Video Message Streaming

Manowar will return to the US after 10 years for an exclusive show on November 30, 2024, at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

Packed with immortal hymns from the band’s entire career, this will be a special celebration honouring the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 album, Sign Of The Hammer, with Manowar biggest production ever in the US.

Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, December 20, at kingstheatre.com.

Check out a video message from bassist / band leader Joey DeMaio below: