MANOWAR Bassist JOEY DeMAIO Interviews THE RODS / ELF Guitarist DAVID "ROCK" FEINSTEIN On Words Of Power Podcast (Video)

Manowar bassist Joes DeMaio has shared a new video on his official YouTube channel along with the following message:

"From a tragic accident to forming an iconic band and reaching the heights of global touring!

Join me as I dive into the heart of metal history with my friend, the legendary guitarist David 'Rock' Feinstein. Discover how Rock joined forces with his cousin, the imcomparable Ronnie James Dio, shaping the sound of trailblazing bands like The Electric Elves and Elf, and hear the firsthand account of the harrowing accident that nearly ended the career of one of heavy metal's most revered voices.

In this exclusive conversation, Rock shares with us how he took his first steps towards music, the career-defining choices Dio presented him with, and why he had to take a radical break, deciding to live on a remote mountain without radio, telephones, or electricity.

Don't miss this deep dive into the annals of rock history - a story of music, friendship, and the moment that could have changed everything.

David 'Rock' Feinstein gained fame with The Electric Elves and Elf, bands that laid early heavy metal groundwork. A cousin to Ronnie James Dio, their collaboration significantly shaped rock music's evolution. Post-Elf, Feinstein embraced a harder rock sound with various band projects, including Thunder that we formed together, and he also launched a solo career, showcasing his versatile guitar skills. Rock’s contributions to the genre are marked by influential guitar riffs and a deep understanding of rock's power and melodicism, solidifying his status in music history."