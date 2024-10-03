MANOWAR Extend Exclusive Invitation To Join "Army Of Immortals"

American heavy metal band, Manowar, are set to relaunch their "Army Of Immortals". The band have issued the following update:

"Very soon we will be relaunching our fan email with exciting news, exclusive rewards and regular updates. BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER!

"As one of our most loyal fans we wanted to invite you to join our Army Of Immortals first, so you can get priority access to all we offer.

"As a member of our Army Of Immortals, you will be first in line, before anyone else, and get access to unique features like early previews, special content and exclusive offers.

As a Thank You for your loyalty you will also receive a 10% Welcome Discount from our store! The discount code will be delivered by e-mail once you confirm your subscription.

"Check out the store selection and show your love for Manowar with guaranteed official Manowar merchandise!"

Join the Army Of Immortals here.

Manowar's "Warriors Of The World United" video, filmed at Monsters Of Rock Brazil, has gathered over 113,000,000 views on their official YouTube channel.

Says the band: "We hail all the loyal Manowarriors who made this happen! Are you one of them? How do you feel about this song? Whether it will be your first time or a revisit, we’d love for you to check it out and leave us a comment under the video. We will reply! Hail to you, Manowarrior!"