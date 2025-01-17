MANOWAR Launch Contest To Win A Trip For Two To See Band Live In London

Manowar will Hail England with an exclusive performance in London and you can be there!

Experience the Ultimate Metal Adventure as Manowar return to England, the land where it all began, for a historic performance of their entire 1984 classic Hail To England plus other epic metal hymns at the legendary O2 Academy Brixton!

Win and go on an epic journey from July 18 - 20, with a guest of your choice. Witness a monumental show and collect unforgettable memories.

Prize details:

Grand Prize: A Trip for two to see Manowar in London!

- Round-trip flights for you and a guest from your closest airport to London.

- Two-night accommodation in London (shared room).

- Admission to see Manowar perform the entirety of Hail To England live, alongside other iconic metal anthems.

Also included:

- Autographed copy of Manowar’s Limited Edition photo book The Blood Of The Kings – Vol. I for both of you, signed by the band and personalized with your name

- Free merchandise of your choice from the Manowar Merchandise Booth (value €100 per person)

- 2 drinks per person, to be enjoyed on the day of the event

- Early entry into the venue

Participate now and with a little luck you can celebrate the Kings Of Metal and experience an unforgettable weekend in London. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity.

Enter now for your chance to experience the epic Hail To England show in London and spend a weekend in this buzzling city.

Sweepstake closes on April 30. Click here to enter the contest.

Manowar have released the video below, stating: "Witness the indomitable spirit of the unstoppable global movement known as Manowar's Army Of Immortals! With this song we celebrate our loyal Warriors Of The World who share with us the love for true metal and values like brotherhood, friendship, honor, and integrity. Hail to the thousands of fans from around the world featured in this video, and to the legions of Manowarriors they represent! Join our Army of Immortals now and experience the power, the passion and the unity."