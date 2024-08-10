MANOWAR On "Warriors Of The World United" - "Not Just A Song, But A Way Of Life"

Manowar's "Warriors Of The World United" is an iconic song from their ninth album, Warriors Of The World, released in 2002. The band has shared the clip below along with the following message:

"Our fans around the world know that 'Warriors Of The World United' is not simply a song dedicated to them. It is a hymn that expresses how we all approach life and the challenges we face. Manowarriors don't just listen or sing along; they live every single word, every emotion - every day of their lives!"